Businesses shut in New York City as officials rush to quash Covid-19 surge

-
ALSO READ
TCS-sponsored New York City Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: New York City reopens gyms, postpones start of new school year
NYC may lose 475,000 jobs, $9.7 bn in tax revenue due to Covid-19: Report
Covid-19: What made New York a breeding ground for coronavirus infections
Covid-19: Situation improves in New York, Europe; keep trade open, says IMF
-
Hundreds of businesses in New York City neighbourhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked were closed Thursday as city and state officials moved to quash a coronavirus uptick before it spread more widely.
All nonessential businesses in areas designated red zones in parts of Queens and Brooklyn by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were shuttered on Thursday, and houses of worship were ordered to operate with no more than 10 people inside.
Public and private schools were closed within both the red zones and in surrounding areas designated orange zones by the Democratic governor. It was unclear exactly how many schools were affected by the shutdown.
The spread is inevitable if we do not control the hot spot, Cuomo said Wednesday. There are facts, even if they're unpleasant. The new restrictions involve parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley and an area within Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania border.
Many of the neighbourhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities, and leaders of those communities have complained of being singled out for enforcement. Cuomo has said the shutdown is based on science and data.
In the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, hundreds of men took to the streets Wednesday to protest the restrictions for a second night. Police said there were no arrests.
Mayor Bill de Blasio urged opponents of the restrictions to respect them and warned Wednesday that there'll be consequences for those who flout the rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU