Tesla CEO Elon Musk asks Kremlin for a talk on the Clubhouse App

Elon Musk wants to have a chat with Vladimir Putin.
The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX tweeted at the Kremlin’s official Twitter account, asking if the Russian president wanted to join him for a conversation on Clubhouse, an app that allows people to create digital discussion groups.
Earlier Saturday, Clubhouse said it was reviewing its data security practices after the Stanford Internet Observatory found potential vulnerabilities in its infrastructure that could allow external access to user audio data.
