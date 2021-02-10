Twitter CEO Dorsey envisions app store for social media algorithms

-
Twitter CEO jack Dorsey has once again emphasised on decentralising social media platforms, saying that the company is working on to give more people choice around what relevance algorithms they're using and ranking algorithms they're using.
On a call with investors, Dorsey said Twitter would benefit by having access to "a much larger corpus of conversation" from which it can surface relevant content to users.
"You can imagine an app store like VU, our ranking algorithms that give people optimal flexibility in terms of how they see it. That's where we will be competitive, making sure that we are delivering the best out of a much, much larger corpus of conversation," he said on Tuesday.
"The problem of discovery around content is one that is easiest when it is centralised, and that's how we've operated for almost the past 15 years. But even that has some potential to shift," he told the investors.
"You can imagine a more market-driven and marketplace approach to algorithms. And that is something that not only we can host, but we can participate in".
Twitter is working on developing a decentralised social network for more than a year under a project named Bluesky.
"I think the thing that gets me really excited about all of this is we will have access to a much larger conversation, have access to much more content, and we'll be able to put many more ranking algorithms that suit different people's needs on top of it," Dorsey informed.
This will not only help our business but drive more people into participating in social media in the first place, he added.
