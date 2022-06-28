Canada confirms 235 monkeypox cases; 45 from Ontario, 184 from Quebec

-
ALSO READ
Morocco says has identified 3 suspected cases of viral monkeypox
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing to NIV Pune
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
UK scientists say unclear if monkeypox has peaked as more cases surface
-
The Public Health Agency of Canada on Monday confirmed that the country has registered a total 235 monkeypox cases so far.
In a statement, the health agency provided an update on the confirmed cases, saying two were reported from British Columbia, four from Alberta, 45 from Ontario and 184 from Quebec, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the statement, the National Microbiology Laboratory continues to conduct testing to confirm a diagnosis of monkeypox for suspected cases, while provincial/territorial public health and health care systems are conducting case investigations and outbreak management.
Provinces and territories also have access to approved vaccines in Canada that can be used to manage monkeypox in their jurisdiction, the health agency said.
It added that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has released recommendations for the use of Imvamune, a Health Canada-approved vaccine, for immunization against monkeypox.
Provincial and territorial public health authorities have launched their monkeypox vaccination campaigns and have started vaccinating populations at higher risk, the statement said.
Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa.
It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4,357 confirmed monkeypox cases were reported across 48 countries till date, with the UK accounting for the highest at 910.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU