Putin has less than 2 years to live; suffers from grave illnesses: Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
The West has got its Russia sanctions wrong
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal', Kremlin says 'such rhetoric unacceptable'
War censorship exposes Russian President Putin's leaky internet controls
-
Vladimir Putin has less than two years to live as he suffers from multiple "grave" illnesses, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service, multiple media outlets reported.
Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kiev spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on "human intelligence", Daily Mail reported.
"Putin doesn't have a long life ahead of him," Budanov was quoted as saying by USA Today reported.
Putin's health has been subject to fierce rumour for months, escalating after he was pictured gripping a table during a meeting with defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
Earlier this month, the 69-year-old President's legs appeared to buckle during a speech in Moscow, adding to the growing rumours of the Russian leader's health woes.
Putin was attending an awards ceremony at the Kremlin when he looked unsteady on his feet, Daily Mail reported.
He swayed back and forth before his speech as Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov accepted a prize.
It came just days after a Kremlin insider claimed Putin had been advised by doctors not to make any "lengthy" public appearances, having fallen ill amid recent discussions with his military chiefs.
The Russian President felt "a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness", while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference with advisers and military leaders, Telegram channel General SVR reported.
Putin's poor posture and seemingly bloated face and neck sparked speculation about the leader's health, which is said to have ailed since the invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin leader was said in April to be in need of an "urgent" cancer operation.
Putin also reportedly suffers from Parkinson's and "schizophrenic symptoms", according to a self-styled Kremlin "insider".
--IANS
san/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU