Canada donates 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm ammunition to Ukraine

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, on Tuesday, announced a donation of 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags, to support Ukraine's military.

" stands with Ukraine and its people as they resist Putin's illegal and unjustifiable assault. Today's announcement is another example of our unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid it needs to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence of Canada, said.

The ammunition has been sourced from the United States at a cost of up to $98 million and work is underway to get this much-needed aid expedited and delivered to Ukraine as quickly as possible, a Canadian news release stated.

"To keep supporting Ukraine's military as they continue to fight Russia's illegal invasion, we're sending them more military equipment," the Canadian Prime Minister tweeted, informing the global communities about the aid.

This ammunition will be fired from guns, including M777 howitzers, that and its allies have donated to Ukrainian forces, and for which Canadian Armed Forces members provided training to their Ukrainian Security Forces counterparts.

The Canadian soldiers are providing training in such areas as tactics, improvised explosive device disposal, sniping, reconnaissance and medicine

Following the announcement of USD 500 million in new funding for military assistance to Ukraine in Budget 2022, the Government of continues to pursue additional military support to meet Ukraine's immediate and longer-term requirements.

