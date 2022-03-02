US says it's keeping an eye on China as it backs Ukraine against Russia

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's defence zone, 7th intrusion in Dec
Amid China threat, Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets in air force
Joe Biden says he and Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
-
Russia and China seek to expand their military influence both regionally and globally, with Moscow having invaded Ukraine and Beijing seeking to wrest control of Taiwan, US Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday (local time).
"Officials discussed the United States', allies' and partners' efforts to counter those ambitions during a House Armed Services Committee today," the statement said.
"The United States is at a pivotal moment with our allies and partners in meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow," Mara Karlin, assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities, said, referencing Russia and China.
She said, "Security cooperation is an important tool that helps key allies and partners strengthen their defense and enhances our ability to rely on one another in a time of need."
The forthcoming National Defense Strategy will emphasize how the department will strengthen these alliances and partnerships to advance national security through integrated deterrence, Karlin said.
Karlin noted that in Asia, the US has been strengthening its partnerships with India, Australia, Japan and nations in Southeast Asia.
"Our support for Taiwan is rock solid," she said, referencing the Taiwan Relations Act. The U.S. has provided USD 18 billion to them in security assistance and will continue to ensure they have the appropriate asymmetric defense capabilities, she added.
Meanwhile, a delegation of former US defense and security officials will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday for a two-day visit, which is likely to evoke a strong reaction from China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU