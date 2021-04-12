China asks officials to halt mandatory coronavirus vaccination

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
China's central health officials have asked their provincial counterparts to halt mandatory vaccination orders as some cities were reportedly found to adopt compulsory measures to meet the country's goal of vaccinating 560 million people by June.
China is taking an approach of "getting the people who need it vaccinated and pushing forward vaccination in stages," and as of Saturday, the country had administered 164.47 million jabs, making it the second-fastest country in the world in terms of mass vaccination, Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the National Health Commission's (NHC) disease control bureau told media on Sunday, the state-run Global Times reported.
NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said, "Some places adopted inappropriate measures, including a 'one-size-fits-all' or 'compulsory for all' approach, which needs to be corrected."
Wu said in order to push forward the mass vaccination campaign, some places have not taken appropriate measures, though the situation is not widespread, and this reflects a lack of organisation and management.
In the latest case, officials from the township of Wancheng in South China's Hainan Province revoked a controversial COVID-19 vaccine inoculation notice which claimed that people who are not vaccinated would be banned from public transport and entering public venues such as restaurants and supermarkets.
"We sincerely apologise for the improper way that we mobilised vaccination," the local government said in a statement.
China has so far granted emergency nod for five vaccines but none of them have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
On Sunday, Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention director Gao Fu stirred a controversy after he calling for mixing of the vaccines to improve their efficacy.
"The protection rates of all vaccines in the world are sometimes high, and sometimes low. How to improve their efficacy is a question that needs to be considered by scientists around the world," Gao said.
"In this regard, adjusting the vaccination process in terms of the number of doses and intervals and considering sequential inoculation of different types of vaccines might be possible options," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU