China boosts efforts to ramp up consumption as COVID-19 hits economy

China will reduce import tariffs on consumer goods and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to increase quota

Reuters  |  Beijing 

Coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on the Chinese economy

China's state planner on Friday announced guidelines to boost residents' property income and improve consumer market supply, in an effort to promote consumption as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the economy.

China will reduce import tariffs on consumer goods and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to increase quota, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

 

 
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 08:11 IST

