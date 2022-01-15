on Friday slammed Military Intelligence, Section 5 (MI5) report that a British lawyer of Chinese descent is "involved in political interference activities" in the Parliament on behalf of the Communist Party of (CPC).

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing that some people may have seen too many films and made too many unnecessary associations, reported Global Times.

He stressed that "has no need and will never engage in so-called political interference activities."

He also lambasted the for hyping the "China threat theory" for ulterior political purposes. "It is very irresponsible to make groundless and alarmist remarks based on the subjective assumptions of individuals. China hopes that relevant British officials will refrain from making groundless remarks," said Wang, reported Global Times.

As per UK-based media, The M15 on Thursday said that Christine Ching Kui Lee, who runs a law firm in the UK, has "established links" for the CPC with current and aspiring members of parliament.

Lee made donations to politicians, with funding coming from the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said an M15 source.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights would be protected.

But pro-democracy activists and rights groups said that freedoms have been eroded, in particular since China imposed a new national security law after months of at times violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Lee is the founder of the British Chinese Project, which was established in 2006 and aims to encourage Chinese-British in the UK to take an active part in politics to ensure their voices are heard across British society, reported Global Times.

"China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in other country's internal affairs. We have no need and never seek to 'buy influence' in any foreign parliament," a spokesperson from China's Embassy in the UK responded on Thursday, firmly opposing the "trick of smearing and intimidation against the Chinese community" in the UK.

Meanwhile, "Pro-Beijing" lawmakers were sworn-in to Hong Kong's Legislature in early January in the seventeenth legislative council of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Area (HKSAR) elections, which follows the electoral overhaul by Beijing in HKSAR.

Last month, Hong Kong's first race to Pro-Beijing or "patriots-only" legislative began. The changes slashed the number of directly contested seats and required candidates to be screened by government officials.

Moreover, Hong Kong "patriots only" elections witnessed a record low voter turnout as pro-government candidates swept into the expanded legislature.

Many people boycotted the elections and had shown their apathy for the adulterated and undemocratic way of conducting the elections.

Democracy in Hong Kong has gone for a toss post the electoral overhaul and has included pro-Beijing or "patriots only" people in HKSAR legislator.

The latest results show that almost all of the seats have been taken by pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates.

The US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand expressed grave concerns over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region's electoral system.

