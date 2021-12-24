China denounces US law that restricts Xinjiang imports over forced labour

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Chinese President is frustrated with some of his officials. Here's why
-
The Chinese government on Friday denounced a US law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies.
President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by activists for a boycott of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. It prohibits US businesses from importing goods from Xinjiang unless they can be proven not to have been made by forced labour.
The measure maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth, said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.
It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, Zhao said. China deplores and firmly rejects this.
Foreign governments and researchers say more than 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities have been confined in camps in Xinjiang in China's northwest. Chinese officials are accused of using forced abortions, forced labor and mass indoctrination.
Chinese officials reject the accusations and say the camps are meant for job training and to combat radicalism.
The accusations are vicious lies concocted by anti-China forces, said Zhao, the spokesman. Residents of all ethnic groups there enjoy happy and fulfilling lives.
Chinese state media have criticised foreign shoe, clothing and other brands that express concern about Xinjiang and publicized calls for boycotts of their goods.
On Thursday, chipmaker Intel Corp. apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang, a major source of silica used in processor chips. Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, called the company's request arrogant and vicious.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU