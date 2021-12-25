China donates winter clothes, blankets to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid

-
-
As a part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, China on Friday donated winter clothes and blankets.
The aids were loaded in tens of trucks and are supposed to be distributed to people who have not yet received aids, reported Khaama Press.
The aid will be distributed to 34 provinces of Afghanistan and will be distributed to people in need after a transparent survey in the provinces.
Speaking to journalists in Kabul, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriates Khalilurahman Haqqani said that the aids will be distributed to people in need after a transparent survey in the provinces, reported Khaama Press.
Khalilurahman Haqqani expressed gratitude to countries that have delivered humanitarian aids to Afghanistan and called on other countries to continue delivering aids to the Afghan people.
"Afghanistan is going through the toughest economic situation and the world must implement its pledges in delivering humanitarian aids to Afghan people," said Haqqani.
Earlier, China had provided the Afghan people with several batches of foodstuff, non-food items, and COVID-19 vaccines.
International humanitarian organizations including the UN have been repeatedly warning of a severe humanitarian crisis in the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.
