K-Pop BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from US

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Expecting lots of firms' interest in tech, AI: Karnataka CM at BTS
Social media has helped gen Z athletes find their 'authentic voice'
Short-form video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
-
Popular Korean band BTS' Suga has tested positive for COVID-19.
As per E! News, the group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Friday.
The company shared that the 28-year-old artist took the COVID-19 test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday and received the results while he was quarantining. Big Hit Music noted Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
According to the statement, Suga had several personal engagements in the US amid BTS' period of rest, which was announced on December 6 as an opportunity for the artists "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy" and to "spend the holiday season with their families."
The message also said that Suga took a PCR test before leaving the US, which came back negative.
Big Hit Music said Suga had completed his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, making his coronavirus case a breakthrough one. The organisation said that Suga is practising self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of healthcare authorities.
"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery," the statement read.
"We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement added.
After learning about Suga's diagnosis, several fans took to social media to send the artist their well-wishes. "Get well soon," one social media user tweeted. Added another, "Wishing for a quick and speedy recovery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU