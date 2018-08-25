China eyes to rebuild north Lanka to boost influence near India

wants to build houses and roads in Sri Lanka’s north, much of which is in a state of disrepair nearly a decade after the end of civil war, Chinese and Sri Lankan officials said, in a bid to expand it influence beyond the island’s south.

China’s latest push in the Indian Ocean island nation comes despite criticism that a big and related infrastructure in the south are dragging the country of 21 million people deep into debt.

Luo Chong, chief of the political section at China’s embassy in Colombo, said wanted to help with reconstruction in Sri Lanka’s north and east, the centre of a 26-year war between the government and ethnic minority Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.

“Since the situation is different now, we are willing to have more projects in remote areas in the north and east with the support of the Sri Lankan government and from the Tamil communities,” he told Reuters.

In April, state-run Railway Beijing Engineering Group won a more than $300 million project to build 40,000 houses in the northern district of Jaffna. China’s was to provide the financing.

But the project has been halted after residents demanded brick houses instead of the concrete structures planned by the Chinese firm, saying they preferred their traditional dwellings.

That has given an opportunity for China’s old rival to step in. M A Sumanthiran, a legislator from the regional Tamil National Alliance, said authorities had opened negotiations with for the housing project.