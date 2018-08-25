JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

As big firms get bigger, rate cuts doing less to boost biz spending: Report
Business Standard

China eyes to rebuild north Lanka to boost influence near India

In April, state-run China Railway Beijing Engineering Group won a more than $300 million project to build 40,000 houses in the northern district of Jaffna

Reuters  |  Colombo 

China, China flag
Photo: Shutterstock

China wants to build houses and roads in Sri Lanka’s north, much of which is in a state of disrepair nearly a decade after the end of civil war, Chinese and Sri Lankan officials said, in a bid to expand it influence beyond the island’s south.

China’s latest push in the Indian Ocean island nation comes despite criticism that a big Chinese port project and related infrastructure in the south are dragging the country of 21 million people deep into debt.

Luo Chong, chief of the political section at China’s embassy in Colombo, said China wanted to help with reconstruction in Sri Lanka’s north and east, the centre of a 26-year war between the government and ethnic minority Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.

“Since the situation is different now, we are willing to have more projects in remote areas in the north and east with the support of the Sri Lankan government and from the Tamil communities,” he told Reuters.

In April, state-run China Railway Beijing Engineering Group won a more than $300 million project to build 40,000 houses in the northern district of Jaffna. China’s Exim bank was to provide the financing.

But the project has been halted after residents demanded brick houses instead of the concrete structures planned by the Chinese firm, saying they preferred their traditional dwellings.

That has given an opportunity for China’s old rival India to step in. M A Sumanthiran, a legislator from the regional Tamil National Alliance, said authorities had opened negotiations with India for the housing project.
First Published: Sat, August 25 2018. 03:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements