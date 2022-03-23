China investing over $400 bn in 54 Muslim countries: Foreign Min Wang Yi

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse chat targets Muslim women; FIR registered after DCW notice
Chipmaker Intel apologises for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang
Clubhouse hate chat: Delhi Police quizzes six, including 2 women, minor
Dynasts ignored problems of Muslim women because of vote bank politics: PM
China, India encountered 'some setbacks' in recent years: Chinese FM
-
China is investing over $400 billion in nearly 600 projects across the Muslim world under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, Express Tribune reported.
Speaking at the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Wang Yi said that Beijing has close ties with the Muslim world, which are based on respect and mutual cooperation.
"China will continue to stand firmly on the side of the Palestinian people and support the early convening of a more authoritative and representative international peace conference on the basis of the two-state solution so as to promote a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue," Wang said, according to the transcript of his speech released by Pakistan's Information Ministry.
About the war between Russia and Ukraine, Wang said that China supports peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
He also spoke about the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and said that Beijing would support Afghanistan in achieving an inclusive government and steady governance to open a new chapter of peace and reconstruction.
"China is ready to work with the Islamic countries to promote a multi-polar world, democracy in international relations and diversity of human civilisations, and make unremitting efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang concluded.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU