China's fastest metro train makes debut in Guangzhou; travels at 160 kmph

-
ALSO READ
Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt, says DMRC
L&T Metro Rail may invoke force majeure to extend operations in Hyderabad
Covid-19: DMRC ready, awaiting govt's nod for resumption of services
Metro may resume from Sept 1, but school reopening unlikely: Officials
Delhi Metro resumes services, riders worried but say no other option
-
China's fastest subway train, travelling at 160 kms per hour, made its debut in southern Guangzhou city, official media reported on Saturday.
The subway train will be put into service at Guangzhou Metro's No. 18 and No. 22 metro lines, which are still under construction.
Once it is put into service, it will take 25 minutes and 30 minutes from Nansha Free Trade Zone to the South Guangzhou train station and East Guangzhou train station, respectively, state-run Global Times reported.
The two lines will extend to Guangdong's Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Dongguan cities in the future.
The Guangzhou railway authority has ordered 40 such trains to run on its No. 18 and No. 22 lines from CRRC.
The next delivery after the first train will begin in October, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU