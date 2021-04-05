Malaysia's ex-PM Najib starts appeal against 1MDB conviction, jail sentence

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: 1MDB trial adjourned with Najib Razak in quarantine
Goldman Sachs subsidiary pleads to US charges in Malaysian 1MDB probe
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Goldman Sachs image stained again with damning 1MDB investment settlements
Hong Kong fines Goldman unit $350 million for its role in 1MDB scandal
-
By Rozanna Latiff
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Court of Appeal on Monday began hearing a bid by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to set aside his conviction on corruption charges in a case linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.
Najib, who was voted out in a historic 2018 election, faces several trials over allegations that $4.5 billion was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he co-founded in 2009. He has plead not guilty to all charges.
Last year, Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail and a $50 million fine after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.
The sentences were stayed pending an appeal.
Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, in his opening remarks on Monday, argued that the trial judge had erred by including additional matters in his final ruling which had not originally been part of the case against the former premier.
"We will be contending that this was highly improper and in fact, prejudicial towards our client," Muhammad Shafee said.
Muhammad Shafee had earlier requested for the appeal to be adjourned for another month, saying he needed more time to obtain documents relevant to Najib's defence from the United States and Singapore. The court, however, rejected the request.
The court has fixed 12 days between April 5 and 22 to hear the appeal. If Najib loses the bid, he can still appeal at the Federal Court, Malaysia's highest tribunal.
Prosecutors have said more than $1 billion of 1MDB funds made its way into Najib's personal accounts, over which he faces a total of 42 criminal charges.
At least six countries have opened investigations into 1MDB, in a globe-spanning scandal that has implicated high-level officials and major financial institutions.
In recent months, Malaysia has recovered more than $3 billion from U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, audit firm Deloitte, and Malaysian banking group AmBank in separate deals to settle claims linked to 1MDB probes.
($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU