China will be hurt badly if it retaliates against tariffs, says Trump

U.S. President on Monday warned not to retaliate against a hike in he imposed last week and said U.S. consumers would not pay for any increase in duties.

There "is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on today ... should not retaliate-will only get worse!" Trump tweeted, adding that can be avoided if manufacturers shift production from China to other countries.





Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the can be..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

"I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don't make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!" Trump continued.