Countries attempting to isolate Russia only hurting themselves: Putin

-
ALSO READ
Can't resume attack on Kiev, Russians are now focusing on Donbas: Ukraine
Russia's focus remains Donbas region in Ukraine: British defence ministry
Ukraine says Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the countries, which are attempting to isolate Russia, are primarily only harming their economies.
While addressing the plenary session of the First Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday, Putin said it would simply be unfeasible and impossible to isolate Russia, and "those, who aspire to do so would harm themselves the most", reports Xinhua news agency.
The President noted that the current state of the global economy demonstrates that Russia's position is right and justified, as opposed to the countries, which are trying to "pursue short-sighted policies".
Those advanced economies are experiencing their worst inflation in 40 years as well as growing unemployment, he said, adding that logistic chains were breaking, and global crises were intensifying in such areas as food.
"This is a serious issue that is affecting the entire system of economic and political relations," Putin said.
The Russian leader said that the sanctions and restrictions, which aim to primarily weaken and contain countries that wish to pursue independent policies, are ultimately futile.
"There are many countries that want to and will pursue an independent policy... and no world policeman will be able to stop this global process... there will not be enough power for this and the desire to do so will evaporate due to a host of domestic problems in those countries," Putin said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU