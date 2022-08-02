Covid-19, inflation and foreign aid cut accelerating health inequality: WHO

-
ALSO READ
WHO chief calls for cooperation, financing to end Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 pandemic is 'far from over', reiterates WHO chief Tedros
Govt support, funds needed for innovation in traditional medicine: Tedros
Strengthen surveillance, public health measures for monkeypox: WHO
PM Modi congratulates ASHA workers for bagging WHO health leaders award
-
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that overlapping crises of Covid-19, inflation and cuts to foreign aid by wealthy countries are accelerating health inequality and disrupting health services.
Giving a keynote speech by video to the "health equity for all" of the 24th International AIDS Conference on Monday, known as AIDS 2022, Tedros said the growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV, Xinhua news agency reported.
In almost every country, the gap between rich and poor is getting wider and the global cost of living crisis is driving more people into poverty, Tedros said.
"Access to life-saving prevention tools, testing and treatment, whether for HIV, Covid-19 and now monkeypox, too often relies on chance: where you were born, the colour of your skin and how much you earn," Tedros said.
He called on donor nations to maintain funding for global health.
Global HIV community leaders warned that the world is losing ground against HIV. According to a report of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), about 1.5 million new HIV infections occurred in 2021, over one million more than the global targets.
The UNAIDS report also showed that the number of people on HIV treatment increased more slowly in 2021 than it has in over a decade.
More than 9,500 in-person and nearly 2,000 virtual participants were registered to attend the fully hybrid AIDS 2022 which takes place from July 29 to August 2 in the Canadian city of Montreal with the theme of "re-engage and follow the science".
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU