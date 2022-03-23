Covid-19 surges in China as nation records 2,591 local cases in 24 hrs

Witnessing a COVID surge, on Tuesday reported 2,591 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Commission said Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 2,320 were reported in the province of Jilin, 110 in Fujian, 36 in Liaoning, 24 each in Tianjin and Shandong, 15 in Guangdong and 13 in Heilongjiang, Xinhua reported.

The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, including Hebei and Jiangxi.

According to the commission, a total of 76 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. It further said that three suspected cases, all imported, were reported in Shanghai, as per Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic situation in continues to heat up as more than 20 provinces and cities have imposed travel bans and lockdowns.

The situation in more than 20 provinces and cities including Jilin, Hebei, Guangdong, and Shanghai has deteriorated.

is facing mounting pressure to guard against infections amid a recent surge in cases throughout the country.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will stick to its "zero Covid-19" policy, days after National Commission (NHC) released new guidelines easing its control measures.NHC had uploaded a new document on its website. Titled the Novel Diagnosis And Treatment Plan, it was the ninth revision to a document setting out COVID-19 policy for the country of 1.4 billion.

China's zero-COVID policy is pushing cash-strapped local governments to the brink amid rising care costs and efforts to control debt.

