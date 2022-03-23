Russia says will use nuclear weapons in case of 'existential threat'

-
ALSO READ
Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin
Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden to hold virtual meeting on Tuesday
Ukraine, NATO to be discussed during virtual meeting of Putin, Biden
Rajnath Singh meets his Russian counterpart ahead of Modi-Putin summit
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
-
While refusing to rule out the use of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that if there is an existential threat for Russia, the country can use the nukes.
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, when asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia's nuclear capability, Peskov replied, "if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be," reported CNN News.
Moreover, when asked what Putin thought he had achieved in Ukraine so far, Peskov answered, "Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn't achieved yet," adding the special military operation was, "going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established beforehand."
During the interview, Peskov stated what Russia desires to achieve from the war in Ukraine. He said, "main goals of the operation" are to "get rid of the military potential of Ukraine," to ensure Ukraine is a "neutral country," to get rid of "nationalist battalions," for Ukraine to accept that Crimea is a part of Russia and accept the breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Notably, Crimean was annexed by Russia in 2014 and also accused Ukraine of committing genocide in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU