JUST IN
Credit Suisse takeover; Moody's downgrades outlook for UBS to negative
Credit Suisse bankers seek new jobs, flood headhunters with calls
New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan takes reins early from Howard Schultz
BioNTech signs deal to co-develop OncoC4's cancer antibody drug
To calm turmoil, UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $3.25 billion rescue deal
New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 bn deal
Credit Suisse's 9,000 job cuts are foretaste of UBS takeover amid crisis
Credit Suisse tells staff bonuses will still be paid amid UBS takeover
ADP, GMR Airports infrastructure to merge joint venture with GMR
TikTok's moderators still review child abuse despite vow to exit business
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but investors fear another surprise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Credit Suisse takeover; Moody's downgrades outlook for UBS to negative

Rating agency Moody's has cut the outlook on UBS Group's debt to negative following its takeover of Credit Suisse,

Topics
Credit Suisse | UBS Bank | global economic crisis

IANS  |  London 

UBS, Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

Rating agency Moody's has cut the outlook on UBS Group's debt to negative following its takeover of Credit Suisse,

Moody's has affirmed UBS's current credit ratings, but lowered the outlooks on its long term deposit and senior unsecured ratings to negative from stable, The Guardian reported.

A negative outlook is an indication that a rating may be lowered in future.

The rating agency says it took this decision following UBS's deal to buy Credit Suisse for 3bn Swiss francs.

"The action balances, on the one hand, the advantageous financial terms in terms of liquidity and capital together with the long-term potential for franchise enhancement, and on the other hand the complexity, extent and duration of the integration," the agency said.

Moody's points out that UBS faces "significant financial, cultural and franchise related" challenges as it tries to integrate Credit Suisse into its business.

These include the need to retain key CSG personnel while the transaction is underway; the need to minimise the loss of overlapping clients in its Swiss banking and wealth management businesses; and the need to unify the cultures of two somewhat different organisations while ensuring that overall risk appetite and controls are both enhanced and or maintained at levels defined by UBSG, The Guardian reported.

Shares in UBS opened 3 per cent higher in Zurich, as investors continue to digest its takeover of Credit Suisse (whose shares were slightly higher in early trading).

--IANS

san/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Credit Suisse

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.