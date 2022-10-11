Crypto.com labels mass layoff of 2,000 employees report as 'inaccurate'

-
ALSO READ
Byju's lays off 500 and may drop more people in latest edtech crisis
Crypto traders in bullish mode despite hawkish Fed comments on inflation
Trading dries up on Indian crypto exchanges as new transaction tax kicks in
Crypto wrap: 'Merge' in focus, inflation figures still key, say experts
Crypto winter: Why this bitcoin bear market is different from the past
-
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has said that the report suggesting that it laid off over 2,000 of its employees was "incorrect", media reports say.
According to Tech in Asia, the cryptocurrency exchange has quashed the recent mass layoff reports and has called them "inaccurate".
"Any media reports of ongoing job reductions are inaccurate, as are additional estimates and rumours around the total number of reductions," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.
However, the company did not provide the exact number of employees affected.
The reported amount is significantly higher than the staff cuts earlier announced by the company's CEO, Kris Marszalek, the report said.
A spokesperson for Crypto.com told Ad Age that the company has made "targeted job reductions" since Marszalek's announcement.
About 60 per cent of the employees hit by the layoffs came from "non-corporate, back office, and support services", the representative said without revealing details.
The crypto exchange currently employs over 4,500 people, according to its LinkedIn page.
Meanwhile, Cypto.com also said Ad Ageas claims that the exchange has been dialing back its marketing efforts were inaccurate.
The report said the crypto firm would pull out of its sponsorship deal with Angel F.C., a Los Angeles-based football team.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 16:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU