CureVac CEO eyes coronavirus vaccine approval in third quarter of 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) - German biotech company CureVac hopes to receive approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021, Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas said on Thursday.
Haas told a news conference of foreign journalists that the company aimed to initiate rolling review of its vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.
The exact timing for final approval will depend on how many other shots are given the green light over the next few months, he added.
