Customer complaints put Samsung under probe for refrigerators in US: Report

Samsung customers have filed three out of four complaints concerning refrigerator safety since 2020. Consumers have registered 471 complaints regarding refrigerator safety as of July 2022.

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung is reportedly under investigation in the US due to the highest number of customer complaints in the country for its refrigerators.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is one of the most popular refrigerator brands in the US, but increasing customer complaints seem to be hampering the company's success.

"Millions of consumers across the US enjoy and rely on their Samsung refrigerators each day. We stand behind the quality, innovation, and performance of our appliances, as well as our industry-recognised customer support," a Samsung spokesperson was quoted as saying.

However, the the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent agency of the US government, has not issued a recall or warning to the company, according to the SamMobile report.

Moreover, the Commission was unable to provide further details as disclosing such specifics would hinder the investigation.

According to consumer reports, some of the most frequent issues with refrigerators are broken ice makers, water leaks, fire hazards, over-freezing, and food spoilage because refrigerators are supposedly running above the safe temperature, the report added.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 13:48 IST

