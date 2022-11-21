JUST IN
Pak army chief's family members became billionaires in six years: Report
At G20 summit, Xi Jinping forgoes chance to improve ties with world leaders
US Prez Biden urges American World Cup team to 'let's go shock 'em all'
Pak army using Chinese drones to crush rebellion in Balochistan: Report
Explosions rock area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine: IAEA
North Korea calls UN chief Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch
S Korean KF-16 jet crashes after engine abnormality, pilot safely escapes
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar in inauguration of FIFA World Cup
61% voting recorded in Nepal elections, 1 killed in poll-related violence
At least 5 dead, 18 hurt in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado; 1 held
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned for anti-semitic tweets
Business Standard

ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, resilient region

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said inter-parliamentary diplomacy, partnership and cooperation are crucial to contribute to promoting long-lasting peace and prosperity in the region

Topics
ASEAN | Sustainability

IANS  |  Phnom Penh 

ASEAN
(Photo: Reuters)

Parliament leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here on Monday to discuss ways to help promote a sustainable, inclusive and resilient region.

In a rmessage to the opening ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (43rd AIPA), Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said inter-parliamentary diplomacy, partnership and cooperation are crucial to contribute to promoting long-lasting peace and prosperity in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The gathering of the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA this week reflects a true spirit of solidarity, unity and commitment to overcoming the current challenges to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous future for our region," the monarch said.

"To attain that future, we must ensure that national and regional development efforts are well aligned with the concepts of sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience," he added.

Addressing the opening event, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the world continues confronting with many challenges, including geo-political rivalries, war, trade and economic polarization, climate change and natural disasters.

Hun Sen said the 43rd AIPA provides an opportunity for participating delegates to join discussions on a wide range of topics with the common objective of strengthening cooperation into a unity and identifying policy recommendations for the interests of people in the region.

Cambodian National Assembly President Heng Samrin said the gathering reflected a strong spirit of solidarity, friendship and close cooperation among the ASEAN parliaments amid obstacles and challenges faced by the region.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ASEAN

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 13:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.