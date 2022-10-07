Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,700, over 12,000 injured

-
-
The death toll from this season's devastating monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan since mid-June has increased to 1,700 along with 12,867 injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its latest update.
According to the NDMA, 632 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents across the country, reports Xinhua news agecny.
The Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 763 deaths, followed by Balochistan (336), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (308) and Punjab (221).
Additionally, 2,048,789 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,163,237 livestock have perished .
Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway.
--IANS
ksk/
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:41 IST
