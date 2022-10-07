JUST IN
Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions
Business Standard

Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,700, over 12,000 injured

Death toll from this season's devastating monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan since mid-June has increased to 1,700 along with 12,867 injured, the NDMA said

Topics
Pakistan  | Floods | Disaster

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan floods, Floods
Photo: Reuters

The death toll from this season's devastating monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan since mid-June has increased to 1,700 along with 12,867 injured, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its latest update.

According to the NDMA, 632 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents across the country, reports Xinhua news agecny.

The Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 763 deaths, followed by Balochistan (336), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (308) and Punjab (221).

Additionally, 2,048,789 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 1,163,237 livestock have perished .

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organisations were underway.

--IANS

ksk/



First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 14:41 IST

