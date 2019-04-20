Democrats make legal push for evidence, Trump calls Mueller report 'crazy'

Congressional Democrats on Friday took legal action to see all of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s evidence from his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, with an eye to using the probe’s findings against President Donald Trump.

US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for Attorney General William Barr to hand over the full report by Mueller by May 1, saying he cannot accept a redacted version released on Thursday that “leaves most of Congress in the dark.”

“My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice. The redactions appear to be significant. We have so far seen none of the actual evidence that the Special Counsel developed to make this case,” Nadler said.

The report provided extensive details on Trump’s efforts to thwart Mueller's investigation, giving Democrats plenty of political ammunition against the Republican president but no consensus on how to use it.

The 448-page document painted a clear picture of how Trump tried to hinder the probe. It did not conclude that he had committed the crime of obstruction of justice, although it did not exonerate him.

The report blacked out details about secret grand jury information, US intelligence gathering and active criminal cases as well as potentially damaging information about peripheral players who were not charged.

Democratic leaders played down talk of impeachment of Trump just 18 months before the 2020 presidential election, even as some prominent members of the party's progressive wing, most notably US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, promised to push the idea.

Former FBI director Mueller also concluded there was not enough evidence to establish that Trump’s campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy with Moscow to sway the 2016 election, a finding that has been was known since late March when Barr released a summary of what he described as Mueller's principle conclusions. Trump, who has repeatedly called the Mueller probe a political witch hunt, lashed out again on Friday.



“Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report...which are fabricated & totally untrue,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He seemed to be referring to former White House counsel Don McGahn who was cited in the report as having annoyed Trump by taking notes of his conversations with the president.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the Trump administration was not concerned about attempts by the Democrats to look further into whether Trump committed a crime by obstructing justice.



“Watch out for people that take so-called notes,when the notes never existed until needed.” Trump wrote, “it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in therReport about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”