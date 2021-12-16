Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world: PM Imran Khan

-
Urging the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said disengaging with the war-torn nation would be "disadvantageous" for the world.
Chairing the second meeting of the apex committee on Afghanistan, Khan said Pakistan will support Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Earlier in a tweet, the PMO quoted Khan as saying that "disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world".
"The prime minister expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan. He urged the international community to support the vulnerable people of Afghanistan," the statement said.
PM Khan also highlighted that Pakistan had already committed to providing humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion, which included food commodities and emergency medical supplies.
The committee was told that, as per the directions of the premier, the facility of free Covid-19 vaccination for all Afghans entering Pakistan from land borders was underway. "The process of obtaining a Pakistani visa has been simplified for Afghans," the statement said.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Ahmed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousaf and senior civil and military officers.
The meeting was held ahead of Pakistan hosting a session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers in Islamabad on Sunday to highlight the Afghan issue.
