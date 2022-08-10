Dollar tumbles after cooler-than-expected US July inflation data

-
ALSO READ
US Fed's biggest rate hike since 1994, Wall Street sounds a recession call
Rupees, bonds gain despite 75 bps US Fed rate hike to tackle inflation
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Fed Guv Waller backs another big rate hike for 'all in' inflation fight
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
-
By John McCrank
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. consumer prices did not rise in July as the cost of gasoline plunged, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise on the heels of a roughly 20% drop in the cost of gasoline.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of currencies, was down 1.128% at 105.15 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (1300 GMT).
"This is good news for FX traders, as it was a pretty clear reaction and you will probably see that there still should be some follow-through," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.
The Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth will be needed before it lets up on the increasingly aggressive monetary policy tightening it has delivered to tame inflation currently running at four-decade highs.
"They will be debating whether it's a half-point increase, or 75 (basis points), but I think the risk of much more aggressive tightening is now off the table," said Moya.
The euro climbed 1.1% to $1.0325, sterling gained 1.17% to $1.2216, and the dollar also lost 1.12% on the Swiss franc, which traded at 0.9428 per greenback.
The greenback fell 1.38% versus the Japanese yen to 133.2 yen.
A quick reading on policymakers' reaction may come from Fed officials Charles Evans and Neel Kashkari, who were due to make speeches at 1500 GMT and 1800 GMT, though they will have another set of price data in August before September's policy meeting.
The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk, was up 1.32% at $0.7054.
Bitcoin, rattled by a drumbeat of cryptocurrency fund wipeouts and thefts over recent months, was up 3.61% at $24,000.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich and John Stonestreet)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU