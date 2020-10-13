JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Facebook to remove all content that denies or distorts the Holocaust
Business Standard

Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says White House physician

White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 days after he had tested Covid-19 positive

Topics
Donald Trump | Coronavirus | White House

IANS  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

White House physician Sean Conley said on Monday that US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 days after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

 

 

Trump has tested negative "on consecutive days" and is "not infectious to others", according to a memo from Conley, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status," Conley said.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 07:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.