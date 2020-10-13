Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, says White House physician

physician Sean Conley said on Monday that US President has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 12 days after he had tested Covid-19 positive.

Trump has tested negative "on consecutive days" and is "not infectious to others", according to a memo from Conley, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the president's current negative status," Conley said.

