Drug firm Lupin launches generic Fenofibrate capsules in United States

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched generic Fenofibrate capsules, used for the treatment of high cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, in the US.
The company has launched generic version of Antara (Fenofibrate) capsules, in the strengths of 30 mg and 90 mg in the US, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The product is a generic version of the Lupin Atlantis Holdings, S A Corporation's Antara capsules.
According to IQVIA MAT September 2021 data, Fenofibrate capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 7 million in the US, Lupin said.
"Fenofibrate Capsules are indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, total cholesterol, triglycerides and apolipoprotein B , and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adult patients with primary hypercholesterolemia," it added.
Shares of Lupin Ltd closed at Rs 934.75 per scrip on BSE, up 0.44 percent from its previous close.
