E-shopping surge: Amazon plans to hire 100,000 workers in US, Canada

Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring

AP | PTI 

It already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill

Amazon will hire another 100,000 people across the US and Canada to keep up with a surge of online orders. The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

Amazon said the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. TThe firm reported record profit and revenue between April and June as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

It already had to hire 175,000 people earlier this year to keep up with the rush of orders, and last week said it had 33,000 corporate and tech jobs it needed to fill. This time around, Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it's opening this month.
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 02:13 IST

