JUST IN
Venezuelan president Maduro to fully open border with Colombia from Jan 1
USDA announces another climate-smart agriculture project worth $325 million
Elon Musk's attacks on Anthony Fauci 'disgusting,' says White House
Nearly 74 MT of microplastics rained in New Zealand during 2020: Study
G7 nations establish international climate club to fight global warming
In a warning to protesters, Iran hangs man from crane publicly: Report
Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese attacked; three gunmen killed
Holy grail: Limitless and zero-carbon fusion energy a step closer
Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into Fifa World Cup semis
India, Sri Lanka resume flight service between Chennai and Jaffna
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UK's economy rebounds by 0.5% in Oct but recession fears still loom
Business Standard

Elon Musk gets booed by crowd at show over recent transphobic remarks

After recently making transphobic remarks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk got booed by the crowd when he appeared onstage with comedian Dave Chappelle

Topics
Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

After recently making transphobic remarks, Twitter CEO Elon Musk got booed by the crowd when he appeared onstage with comedian Dave Chappelle who has been repeatedly criticized for his own transphobic remarks.

Musk appeared in Chappelle's show on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, reports The Verge.

During Chappelle's set, the controversial comedian presented the controversial billionaire who entered the stage to confused applause and boos.

Videos of Musk's appearance immediately appeared on Twitter.

The Twitter account from which the video was posted has since disappeared, with some users accusing Twitter and Musk of censorship.

"Technically, it was 90 per cent cheers & 10 per cent boos," Musk said in a tweet which he later deleted.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

Several users expressed their thoughts on his tweet.

While one user commented, "Incorrect those are not pronouns but you'll figure yourself out someday", another said, "trying to get the hate speech numbers back up, I see".

When a Twitter user accused Musk of mocking and promoting hate toward the LGBTQ+ community, he replied: "I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn't ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don't, is neither good nor kind to anyone."

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 12:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.