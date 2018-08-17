Elon Musk's Tesla on track to make 8,000 Model 3s per week, says Evercore

Inc is on its way to make 8,000 Model 3 cars per week even as it burns more cash, analysts wrote in a note on Thursday, following their visit to the electric-car maker's California facility.

produced 5,031 Model 3 in the last seven days of the second quarter, the company said in early July, meeting its long-elusive production target after several hiccups.

" seems well on the way to achieving a steady weekly production rate of 5 to 6k units per week," analysts said after a two-day visit to the Tesla facility.

"In addition, the capex required and constraints that need to be overcome to reach 7 to 8k units per week seem well within reach."

The company is under pressure to prove it can increase the production of Model 3, its lowest-priced car, amid production challenges and cash burn, as it seeks to become a mass-market automaker.

had earlier forecast production of 123,000 Model 3s during the second half of the year, but the analysts said they may need to boost that by as much as 7 per cent after the tour.

Meanwhile, Tesla Chief Executive Officer last week said he wants to take the company private, creating a whirlwind in the market, drawing lawsuits and attention from U.S. regulators for the unorthodox disclosure of critical company news.

Tesla shares were down 0.6 per cent at $336.41 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.