Energy bills in UK forecast to hit $4,401 amid cost-of-living crisis

-
ALSO READ
CBS News latest media outlet to pull out from Russia amid Ukraine war
Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying playoff
Taliban decides to ban international media from airing in Afghanistan
Hardware device makers slam govt's mandatory testing and certification plan
As nations return to normalcy, Covid sees record rise in Europe, Asia
-
Households across the UK have been warned they could face an annual energy bill in excess of 3,600 pounds ($4,401) this winter.
Energy consultant Cornwall Insight said a regular gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach 3,615 pounds in the new year, which is hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions, reports dpa news agency.
In May, the British government announced an energy costs support package. worth 400 pounds per household. in response to predictions that bills would rise to 2,800 pounds for the average household in October.
Last month, Cornwall Insight predicted that annual energy bills would typically rise to 3,244 pounds from October and 3,363 pounds from January 2023, but circumstances have changed significantly since then.
The company told the BBC on Tuesday that such a bill is now likely to rise to 3,358 pounds from October and 3,615 pounds from January 2023.
Cornwall Insight's principal consultant, Craig Lowrey, said surging gas prices and concerns about Russian supply had prompted the increase.
"However, while the rise in forecasts for October and January is a pressing concern, it is not only the level - but the duration - of the rises that makes these new forecasts so devastating," he told the BBC.
"Given the current level of the wholesale price, this level of household energy bills currently shows little sign of abating into 2024."
Lowrey joined other experts in saying government support will "only scratch the surface" for households.
Charity National Energy Action last month predicted that, should the average bill reach 3,250 pounds per year, 8.2 million UK households will be in fuel poverty, or one in three.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU