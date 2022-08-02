Israel limits cash payments to fight financial crimes, tax evasion

-
ALSO READ
ED arrests Karnal-based businessman in Rs 155 crore money laundering case
ED raids Chinese phonemaker Vivo; probes 44 places in money laundering case
ED raids at Vivo, other firms will 'chill investment confidence': China
ED files chargesheet against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case
Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India: ED to Delhi HC
-
An Israeli law that goes into effect on Monday limits cash payments in one business transaction to 6,000 new shekels ($1,785), as the country works to combat organised crime, money laundering and tax evasion.
The law, which was introduced by the Israel Tax Authority last week, requires that any payment to a business over 6,000 shekels must be made through other means such as digital transfer or a debit card. Individuals who are not listed as business owners can use up to 15,000 shekels in cash when it comes to trading, Xinhua news agency reported.
Previously, the maximum amount of cash that can be used in one business transaction is 11,000 shekels.
According to a statement issued by the Israel Tax Authority, restrictions on cash use do not apply to money transfers between family members, with the exception of rent payments for which the maximum amount has been reduced from 50,000 shekels to 15,000 shekels.
Analysts believe the law will compel people to pay with digital methods rather than cash so that transactions can be easily tracked. Cash payment limitations are intended to rein in tax evasion, black market activity, and even terrorist operations.
Uri Goldman, an expert in international taxation, economic crime, and money laundering prohibition, told Israeli media that the law primarily impacts people such as plumbers and handymen, as well as small landlords.
The lowering of the cash payment ceiling "would have a significant impact on those who sells products like electrical goods and furniture," he said.
Heavy fines are imposed for violators of the law, starting at 15 per cent of the cash payments of fewer than 25,000 shekels, rising to 20 per cent for payments of 25,000 to 50,000 shekels, and reaching 30 per cent for bigger payments, according to the Israel Tax Authority.
The ultra-Orthodox Jewish charitable funds that give and receive money in cash are exempt from the law. The enforcement of the law is currently not applicable to non-Israelis in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and Israeli citizens who give or receive cash to or from non-Israeli residents in the two regions.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU