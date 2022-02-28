England won't play against Russia in near future: Football Association

-
-
The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that England will not play against Russia for the foreseeable future.
The body also condemned the "atrocities" committed by Russia in Ukraine.
"Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football," the FA said in an official statement.
Earlier, Poland had announced that they will not play against Russia in March's World Cup qualifying play-off.
FIFA has also confirmed that Russia will be required to play their matches at a neutral venue without an anthem, fans or their flag.
"No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate. FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine," stated an official statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
Ukraine on Sunday had filed an application instituting proceedings against the Russian Federation before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations.
Ukraine filed an application instituting proceedings against Russia concerning "a dispute . . . relating to the interpretation, application and fulfilment of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" (the "Genocide Convention"), the International Court of Justice said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
