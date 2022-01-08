Covid-hit Manchester City ousts fourth-tier Swindon 4-1 in FA Cup

-
Manchester City easily coped without seven coronavirus-infected players in eliminating fourth-tier club Swindon 4-1 to open the third round of the FA Cup.
City was still able to deploy a lineup packed with international players including the first three scorers Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan.
The 19-year-old Cole Palmer scored the fourth after Harry McKirdy scored past goalkeeper Zack Steffen to pull one back for Swindon on Friday.
With manager Pep Guardiola isolating with COVID-19, assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell led the English Premier League champions.
Palmer set up the opener in the 14th minute, playing the ball into the box which was met at the far post by Bernardo Silva to tap in.
Swindon was caught unsuccessfully trying to play the ball out from the back, with City winning the ball back and Kevin De Bruyne playing in Gabriel Jesus to double the lead in the 28th.
Ilkay Gundogan curled around the wall and into the bottom corner of the net in the 58th.
City restored its three-goal advantage after McKirdy gave Swindon something to celebrate when Palmer picked up the rebound from Silva's strike and shot into the bottom corner in the 82nd.
