EU adopts 8th package of sanctions for restrictive measures against Russia
Business Standard

EU adopts 8th package of sanctions for restrictive measures against Russia

The EU has adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at stepping up and reinforcing restrictive measures against Russia, the EU Council said in a statement

Topics
European Union | Russia | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Brussels 

european union
Photo: Reuters

The EU has adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at stepping up and reinforcing restrictive measures against Russia, the EU Council said in a statement.

The eighth round of EU sanctions came in response to "the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," the statement added on Thursday.

The new measures incorporate the G7 (Group of Seven) price cap into the existing sanctions on Russian oil, expand the restrictions on services, exports and imports and add further individuals and entities to the sanctions list, Xinhua news agency reported.

The package introduces the basis for putting in place a price cap related to the maritime transport of Russian oil for third countries and further restricts the maritime transport of crude oil and petroleum products to third countries.

The package also comprises the sanctioning of individuals and entities that have played a role in the organisation of "illegal referenda", representatives of the defence sector and well-known persons spreading disinformation about the Ukraine crisis.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the package would further restrict trade to "isolate and hit Russia's economy even more".

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 07:08 IST

