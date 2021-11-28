European migration officials meet after deaths in English Channel

-
ALSO READ
Britain emerges as a test case in Europe as it attempts to control Covid-19
Johnson, Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrants' crossings
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming available on Sony LIV app
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
-
Top European migration officials are holding an emergency meeting Sunday in the French port of Calais to find ways to better fight migrant smuggling, after 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel to Britain in an overcrowded inflatable boat.
UK officials will be notably absent from the gathering at the Calais City Hall, after Wednesday's sinking prompted a new political crisis between Britain and France. The neighbours accuse each other of not doing enough to deter people from taking the treacherous journey.
France is carrying out a national organised crime investigation into the sinking, the deadliest migration accident on the Channel on record. Iraqi Kurds and at least one Somali were among those aboard, though most have not been publicly identified yet.
Government ministers from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France will meet in Calais with officials from the European Union and EU border agency Frontex and police agency Europol.
They are focusing on smuggling networks, who charge from 3,000 to 7,000 euros for the journey across the Channel. France's interior minister, Grald Darmanin, said a car with German tags was seized in connection with the investigation.
Aid groups argue for more humane, coordinated asylum policies instead of just more police. At camps along the French coast, clusters of people from Sudan and Kurds from Iran and Iraq huddle under the chilly rain, waiting for their chance to cross the Channel. They're undeterred by Wednesday's deaths or the stepped-up beach patrols.
The number of migrants trying to cross the channel in small boats has jumped this year, amid pandemic travel restrictions and after Brexit. Overall, however, the number of migrants arriving in Britain is low compared with other European countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU