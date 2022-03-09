European stocks rebound as markets pause, oil prices cool down

-
ALSO READ
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Crude oil price soars to $113 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
By Elizabeth Howcroft
LONDON (Reuters) - European stock markets rose on Wednesday as investors paused after three days of selling, while oil prices edged back down from their latest peak.
Russia accused the United States of declaring an economic war, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil exports on Tuesday.
Western sanctions have cut Russia off from global trade and financial markets in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
But after three days of losses, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.7% on the day at 1224 GMT.
Europe's STOXX 600 gained 3.1% and Wall Street futures were also up.
Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho, said the rebound in equities was a temporary relief rally which could be attributed to news of talks between Russia and Ukraine.
"People are thinking that we might have seen the worst of the escalation for the foreseeable future," he said, describing the day's bounce as a "consolidation".
"Maybe markets are less panicked about the conflict escalating into other regions than they were at the start of the week."
Analysts considered the rebound to be a technical correction, rather than signalling a tangible change in sentiment about the conflict, which is Europe's biggest war since World War Two.
"For now, markets are relieved by the fact we haven't had any fresh bearish news since yesterday's announcement of a ban in oil imports from Russia," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Think Markets.
"The markets were severely oversold... this is also typical of a bear market when you sometimes see multiple percentage point gains in a short period of time as the shorts are squeezed, before the rally runs out of steam and the downward trend resumes."
"TURBOCHARGED" COMMODITIES
The Russian invasion and ensuing sanctions have played havoc with global supply chains, sending prices soaring across the commodities market.
Oil prices climbed higher after the U.S. ban, which Goldman Sachs analysts said had already been priced in, but by 1238 GMT on Wednesday they had pulled back somewhat.
Brent crude futures were at $124.78 a barrel, down 2.5% on the day
JPMorgan analysts said that in the past two weeks the war has triggered the highest commodity price inflation in more than 60 years.
"Russia has dominant supply positions in: nickel, palladium, platinum, rhodium, aluminium and copper," JPMorgan said.
Dan Scott, chief investment officer at Vontobel, said that "turbocharged" commodity price inflation leaves central banks in a "sticky situation".
"War is inflationary and this war in particular is very inflationary... not just in terms of energy, oil and gas, but it's inflationary across the commodities complex,"
"Grain prices don't react to central bank policy, and nor do necessarily nickel prices... hiking interest rates is not going to have a direct impact."
The London Metal Exchange intervened on Tuesday to calm the nickel market after prices rocketed in a matter of hours to records of over $100,000 a tonne.
After a four-session rally, gold fell on Wednesday as markets became less risk-averse .
The safe-haven dollar was down 0.5%, at 98.572 versus a basket of currencies.
German government bond yields rose ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was a touch higher at 1.9061% .
Elsewhere, bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies after an apparently prematurely published statement on the U.S. Treasury website calmed fears about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around such assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU