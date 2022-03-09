Russia drops gold tax to encourage savers to dump dollars

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep118: Portfolio rejig, India's defence deals, markets, SWIFT
What is digital gold and what are pros and cons of investing in it?
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
PM Modi to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone: Reports
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law that exempts individuals from value added tax (VAT) on the purchase of gold.
The measure is meant to provide support to Russian citizens, looking to invest their rubles, which have been depreciating in value amid Western sanctions, RT reported.
Moscow has imposed restrictions on the purchase of some foreign currencies, including the US dollar and the euro, the common way for Russians to protect their savings in the past.
The document was published on the state portal for legal information. Corresponding amendments have also been made to the Russian Tax Code.
The new legislation is retroactive and applies to purchases made since March 1.
Previously, when buying physical gold, Russians had to pay 20 per cent from the purchase in VAT. When selling the precious metal back to the bank, the VAT paid was not returned.
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU