Gold, palladium retreat from highs but Ukraine crisis looms

-
ALSO READ
Palladium set for best week in 2 years as Russia supply concerns mount
Palladium scales record high, gold hits $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war
Palladium scales 7-month peak, gold firms as Ukraine crisis rages on
Palladium, gold prices rise as sanctions on Russia threaten supply
Palladium charges to all-time high on Ukraine, gold tests $2,000/oz
-
Gold and palladium on Wednesday hit the brakes on a blistering rally as riskier assets attempted a comeback, with analysts predicting another run higher for precious metals in case of a further escalation in the Ukraine crisis.
Spot gold fell 1.9% to $2,013.79 per ounce, as of 1047 GMT, snapping a four-session rally that took it to within reach of the August 2020 all-time high. U.S. gold futures fell 1.1% to $2,021.20.
"What we may be seeing now is just a small correction after such a large move over a prolonged period of time (in gold and palladium)," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Key equity indices rebounded as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a recent rout sparked by fears about growing Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. [.EU]
Crude oil prices, strength in which has driven fears of inflation and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against rising costs, also retreated. [O/R]
Strong resistance in gold prices can be expected at near these high levels and a pullback to near $1,930 is likely, with some consolidation between $1,930 and $2,075, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.
"But if the current instability in geopolitical terms continues, it's very likely we will seek fresh all time highs for precious metals," McCarthy added.
Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 3.7% to $3,063.19 per ounce after hitting a record high of $3,440.76 on Monday, driven by fears of disruptions to supply of the metal from top producer Russia.
Recent volatility in precious metals can be seen as normal as commodities aren't following fundamentals or industrial demand anymore, said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah.
Spot silver dropped 1% to $26.13 per ounce, after touching a near nine-month high on Tuesday. Platinum dipped 3.5% to $1,113.43.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU