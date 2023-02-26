JUST IN
Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in aid to Pak, other US adversaries
Ex-Academy prez Walter Mirisch passes away at 101 due to natural causes

Mirisch served four terms as president of the Academy, from 1973 to 1977, as well as 15 years as an Academy governor

Topics
Hollywood

ANI  Hollywood 

Walter Mirisch (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Walter Mirisch (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

The Former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Walter Mirisch, passed away on Friday at the age of 101.

Mirisch died due to natural causes in Los Angeles, California.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Mirisch's death was confirmed by a statement released by the Academy on Saturday afternoon.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in the statement, "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter's passing. Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader. He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our President and as an Academy governor for many years. His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time", Variety reported.

Mirisch served four terms as president of the Academy, from 1973 to 1977, as well as 15 years as an Academy governor.

Apart from this, he was also a known film producer behind timeless classics such as 'The Appartment', 'West Side Story', 'In The Heat Of The Night' and many more.

According to Variety, Mirisch, born on November 8, 1921 in New York, worked at a bomber plane manufacturer during World War II before studying at the University of Madison-Wisconsin and Harvard Business School.

He married Patricia in 1945. They remained a happy couple until her death in 2005.

Mirisch was survived by his children, Anne, Andrew and Lawrence; his granddaughter and her husband, Megan and Craig Bloom; and his great-grandsons, Emery and Levi Bloom, Variety reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 09:38 IST

