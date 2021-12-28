'Extremist elements in Afghanistan pose threat to Pakistan': Pak minister

-
ALSO READ
China, Pakistan FMs hold talks, Shah Mehmood Qureshi raises Kashmir issue
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Pakistan minister escapes unhurt in gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan mourns death of Kashmiri separatist leader Geelani in Srinagar
Pakistan monitoring changing situation in Afghanistan: Information minister
-
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that 'extremism in Afghanistan is a threat to Pakistan".
"Women are not allowed to travel alone in Afghanistan, and they cannot go to school as well," Chaudhry said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Pak-China centre, reported Geo News.
Pakistan is blamed globally for supporting terrorism and helping the Taliban. The federal minister's crocodile tears came a day after the Afghan Taliban said that women seeking to travel long distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.
The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs, reported Geo News.
The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.
Meanwhile, condemning the tragic Sialkot incident, where the Islamist mob accused a Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana of blasphemy and then burnt his dead body, the minister said the entire nation was united after it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU