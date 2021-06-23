Facebook amplified Myanmar military propaganda: Rights group report

Facebook's recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company's own policies in following a military takeover in February, a new report by the rights group Global Witness says.

A month after the military seized power in and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook's algorithms were still prompting users to view and like pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said in the report, published late Tuesday.

That's even though the giant vowed to remove such content following the coup, announcing it would remove military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns. It has since enacted other measures intended to reduce offline harm in the country.

said Tuesday its teams continue to closely monitor the situation in Myanmar in real-time and take action on any posts, Pages or Groups that break our rules.

Days after the Feb 1 coup, the military temporarily blocked access to because it was being used to share anti-coup comments and organize protests. Access was later restored.

In the following weeks, continued to tighten its policies against the military, banning all military entities from its platforms and saying it would remove praise or support for violence against citizens and their arrest.

Once again, Facebook shows that it's good at making broad sweeping announcements and bad at actually enforcing them. They've had years to improve their work in Myanmar but once again they are still failing, said Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist and whistleblower who found evidence of political manipulation in countries such as Honduras and Azerbaijan while she worked there.

The struggle between the military regime that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and those opposing it has sharpened in recent months.

Soldiers and police have killed hundreds of protesters. Last week, the United Nations' office in Myanmar expressed concern about escalating human rights abuses after reports that a group opposed to the junta may have executed 25 civilians it captured and allegations that troops had burned down a village.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, had over 22.3 million Facebook users in January 2020, more than 40 per cent of its population, according to management platform NapoleonCat.

What happens on Facebook matters everywhere, but in Myanmar that is doubly true," the report says. As in many countries outside the Western Hemisphere, mobile phones in Myanmar often come pre-loaded with Facebook and many businesses do not have a website, only a Facebook page. For many people in the country, Facebook effectively is the internet.

On March 23, just before the peak of military violence against civilians, Global Witness said it set up a new, clean Facebook account with no history of liking or following specific topics and searched for Tatmadaw, the Burmese name for the armed forces. It filtered the search results to show pages, and selected the top result a military fan page whose name translates as a gathering of military lovers.

Older posts on this page showed sympathy for Myanmar's soldiers and at least two advertised for young people to join the military but none of the newer posts since the coup violated Facebook's policies. However, when Global Witness's account liked" the page, Facebook began recommending related pages with material inciting violence, false claims of interference in last year's election and support of violence against civilians.

A March 1 post, for instance, includes a death threat against protesters who vandalise surveillance cameras.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)