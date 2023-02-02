JUST IN
Business Standard

FBI finds no classified documents from President Biden's house in Delaware

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found no classified documents in US President Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after completing their search, CNN reported

FBI | Joe Biden | United States

ANI  US 

Joe Biden
Joe Biden, President of the USA

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found no classified documents in US President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after completing their search, CNN reported citing President's personal attorney.

Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer stated that the FBI took the handwritten notes with them.

"The DOJ's planned search of the President's Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President's attorneys, has concluded," Bauer said, adding, "The search was conducted from 8:30 am to noon."

"No documents with classified markings were found," CNN quoted President's personal attorney as saying.

Regarding the last month's search in Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, Bauer said that the agents "took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President."

Bauer confirmed earlier in the morning that investigators were searching the home. Bauer said that the search was planned and had the "full support and cooperation" of Biden.

The FBI previously searched Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, turning up what his lawyer described as multiple items containing classified material. That search occurred from January 20 to 23.

After an extensive search in Biden's home, six classified documents were found, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, and binders that covered decades of his work. His personal attorney described them as "documents with classification markings and surrounding materials."

The Justice Department also took some of Biden's handwritten notes from his vice-presidential years to further review them, according to CNN.

"In the interest of moving the process forward as expeditiously as possible, we offered to provide prompt access to his home," Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president said.

Interestingly, both the current and the most recent former president have had federal agents extensively search their properties as special counsels investigate the handling of classified information, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier, on January 9, Biden's special counsel confirmed that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered in a private office space and turned over to the National Archives in November, reported CNN.

Though the first documents were found on November 2, the news was not publicly revealed until last week when US-based television broadcasting company CBS reported their existence. Other documents have since been found at Biden's home in Wilmington.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:37 IST

