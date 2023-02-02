JUST IN
Eurozone inflation slows to 8.5% in January: EU statistical bureau
Business Standard

US Justice Department conducts 'planned search' of President Biden's home

Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware

Joe Biden | United States | US Department of Justice

IANS  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) conducted a "planned search" of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement obtained by US media outlets.

"Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate," Bauer wrote.

"The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate," the attorney said.

"We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

The DOJ conducted a search of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 20 after documents with classified markings were also found at the Biden Penn Centre in Washington, D.C., in November 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

DOJ special counsels are separately investigating the handling of classified documents by Biden and former US President Donald Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence told Congress last week that classified documents had been found at his home in Indiana.

The US National Archives and Records Administration has recently requested that former Presidents and Vice-Presidents "conduct an assessment" to determine whether they have any classified materials in their possession.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all US Presidents' and Vice-Presidents' records, including any classified documents, must be turned over to archives by the ends of their terms.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:03 IST

